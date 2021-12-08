Donations at McDonalds helping out sick children in Limerick

FAMILIES with sick children in Limerick will benefit from a new donation system set up at McDonalds across the county.

McDonald’s Ireland has launched a new and easier way to donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities Ireland (RMHC) with the new “Round Up for RMHC Ireland”.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Ireland has supported over 4,300 families since first opening its doors, 17 years ago.

In 2020 alone, over 200 families from across the country stayed at RMHC Ireland. The average length of stay for a family in Ronald McDonald House last year was 20 nights.

Monaleen resident, Una Quish, and her family received support from RMHC after their son Noah (4) began treatment in Crumlin Hospital.

Noah suffers from a number of conditions. In 2017, Noah had to have open heart surgery. “Your life is turned upside down when something like this happens,” she told the Limerick Leader.

When Noah was critically ill in hospital, Ronald McDonald House gave the Limerick family a vital “home away from home” to be close to Noah.

“Noah is a little fighter and has such a great attitude. Ronald McDonald House was a vital part of his journey to having a better life,” she added.

This new ‘donate at kiosk’ option gives customers the opportunity to ‘round up’ their purchase to the nearest whole euro or alternatively give a set donation.

All money donated will go directly to Ronald McDonald House Charities Ireland.

RMHC Ireland will be able to help families with ill or injured children stay together with home-cooked meals, private bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens and laundry facilities close to Ireland’s dedicated children’s hospitals.

“Even the smallest of donations can make such a big difference to families, spending time together in a 'home-away-from-home',” said Marian Carroll, Chairperson of Ronald McDonald House Charities in Ireland.