Search

08 Dec 2021

Donations at McDonalds helping out sick children in Limerick

Donations at McDonalds helping out sick children in Limerick

Leah (9) and her brother Noah Quish (4) from Monaleen at the launch of the new initiative that will help Limerick families.

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

FAMILIES with sick children in Limerick will benefit from a new donation system set up at McDonalds across the county.

McDonald’s Ireland has launched a new and easier way to donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities Ireland (RMHC) with the new “Round Up for RMHC Ireland”.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Ireland has supported over 4,300 families since first opening its doors, 17 years ago.

In 2020 alone, over 200 families from across the country stayed at RMHC Ireland. The average length of stay for a family in Ronald McDonald House last year was 20 nights.

Monaleen resident, Una Quish, and her family received support from RMHC after their son Noah (4) began treatment in Crumlin Hospital.

Noah suffers from a number of conditions. In 2017, Noah had to have open heart surgery. “Your life is turned upside down when something like this happens,” she told the Limerick Leader.

When Noah was critically ill in hospital, Ronald McDonald House gave the Limerick family a vital “home away from home” to be close to Noah.

“Noah is a little fighter and has such a great attitude. Ronald McDonald House was a vital part of his journey to having a better life,” she added.

WATCH: Limerick mother honoured with Family Carer of the Year award

This new ‘donate at kiosk’ option gives customers the opportunity to ‘round up’ their purchase to the nearest whole euro or alternatively give a set donation.

All money donated will go directly to Ronald McDonald House Charities Ireland.

RMHC Ireland will be able to help families with ill or injured children stay together with home-cooked meals, private bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens and laundry facilities close to Ireland’s dedicated children’s hospitals.

“Even the smallest of donations can make such a big difference to families, spending time together in a 'home-away-from-home',” said Marian Carroll, Chairperson of Ronald McDonald House Charities in Ireland.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media