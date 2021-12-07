Firefighters attend call-out to University Hospital Limerick

LIMERICK Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire in University Hospital Limerick this Tuesday morning.
A UL Hospitals Group spokesperson confirmed a "fire activation" in a non-clinical area of the Critical Care Block at UHL at approximately 9am.
"We believe this was in connection with an electrical appliance. There was no harm as a result of the incident and no disruption in services to our patients," said the spokesperson.
The incident was swiftly dealt with by Limerick Fire and Rescue Service.
