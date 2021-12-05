BREAKING: 'Disruption to power and travel likely' as Status Orange wind warning issued for Limerick

MET Eireann has upgraded its weather warning for Limerick and a number of other counties ahead of Storm Barra.
Earlier this Sunday, a Status Yellow wind warning was issued for Ireland.
At 4.49pm, a Status Orange wind warning for Limerick, Clare, Cork, Kerry, and Galway was put in place. It is valid from 6am on Tuesday morning to 6am on Wednesday morning.
"On Tuesday and Tuesday night, due to Storm Barra, southerly winds, later becoming to northwesterly, will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/hr with severe or damaging gusts of up to 130 Km/ hr, possibly higher in coastal areas. Disruption to power and travel are likely.
"High waves, high tides, heavy rain and storm surge will lead to wave overtopping and a significant possibility of coastal flooding," say Met Eireann.
Updates to follow
John Kiely, Limerick hurling manager and player, Peter Casey with sponsors, Darren Harding, Clayton Hotel; Mary O'Riordan, Southern; Donn O'Sullivan, editor, Limerick Leader | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.