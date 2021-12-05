BREAKING: Man to appear in Limerick Court over shooting incident

Limerick Courthouse, Mulgrave Street
A MAN in his 30s arrested by gardaí investigating an alleged incident of criminal damage and unlawful discharge of a firearm at Cloughleigh, Ennis, has been charged.
He is expected to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court today, Sunday, December 5 at 3pm. The incident is alleged to have happened on November 22.
A second man arrested in connection with the case has been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Olivia Clarke and Jade Sambrook, two 6th class students in the Convent of Mercy, Newport, will be taking part in a new maths initiative aimed at equipping students with 21st century digital and maths
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.