Body recovered near Clare-Limerick border

Picture from Killaloe Coast Guard Unit Facebook page
GARDAÍ are investigating the discovery of a body of a woman in the environs of O’Brien’s Bridge earlier this week.
The local coroner was notified on Monday morning and the body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will be carried out.
Foul play is not suspected.
A post on the Killaloe Coast Guard Unit's Facebook page said they were requested by An Garda Siochana to provide assistance at 9am on Monday morning.
The National Ambulance Service and personnel from Killaloe fire station also assisted in the 'river rescue'.
