BREAKING: Daily increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases announced

THE Department of Health has announced an additional 4,791 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 overnight.
As of eight o'clock this morning, some 536 Covid-19 patients are in hospital.
Of these, 118 are being treated at intensive care wards across Ireland.
As of 8am today, 536 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 118 are in ICU.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation
