Search

26 Nov 2021

Judge imposes limit on Limerick pensioner’s use of power tools at his home

Judge imposes limit on Limerick pensioner’s use of power tools at his home

The defendant accepted he uses power tools at his home

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A PENSIONER who was the subject of a noise complaint from his next-door neighbours has been ordered to only use power tools at his home for a maximum of two hours a day.

William McCarthy and Mary Anne Ryan initiated court proceedings against Michael O’Reilly over what they claim has been his “almost constant” use of power tools.

Mr McCarthy, who lives with his partner at The Park, Galbally, told Judge Patricia Harney, their lives have been severely impacted over Mr O’Reilly’s use of tools such as power saws and skill saws.

“It’s like a building site,” he said adding that loud noise can be heard at “anytime of the day” and during weekends.

The plaintiff played a mobile phone recording to the court of the noise which, he said, is a “constant problem”.

Ms Ryan said the power tools are being used in close proximity to the dividing wall between the properties and that the noise is so loud she cannot work from home.

In his evidence, the defendant, accepted he uses power tools at his home but denied that he uses them all the time or at night.

“I use them occasionally,” he said adding it’s a hobby rather than a business.

Mr O’Reilly, whose aged in his mid-70s, told the court he recently contracted Covid-19 and that he intends to continue using his tools.

“I want to work when I want to,” he said adding that he is not at home every day.

Having considered the evidence, Judge Harney said she had to strike “some kind of balance”.

She directed Mr O’Reilly to only use power tools between 1pm and 3pm on weekdays and not at all at weekends. Additionally, she directed that he “use his best endeavours” to operate any power tools “away from the dividing wall” between the properties.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media