23/11/2021

Thieves target cars in Limerick village as gardai ask motorists not to 'hide' Christmas presents

Don't hide Christmas presents in your car boot as thieves target Limerick village

Donal O'Regan

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are warning not to hide Christmas presents in the boot of your car after a number of vehicles were targeted in Galbally.

A garda spokesperson said gardaí in the Bruff district have received five reports of incidents of theft from a vehicle between Sunday, November 21 and Monday, November 22. The investigation is ongoing.

Sergeant Ber Leetch, crime prevention officer, said she cannot call them break-ins as all of the cars were left unlocked.

"Gardai know that criminals target a housing estate or an area and go from car to car trying the doors. Now that Christmas is approaching and we are buying surprise presents, I know that some people lock them into the boot of their cars.

"Many presents have been stolen from here as frequently, people believe that their cars are locked but they are not," said Sgt Leetch.

The simple advice, she says, is to check that your car is locked the same way you would check that your windows and doors are locked, test the door handle and leave nothing on view in your car that might attract a thief.

Local News

