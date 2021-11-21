BREAKING: National daily Covid figure released

THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre has this Sunday been notified of 4,181 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

It is a fall on Saturday's reported figure of 5,959.

As of 8am today, 668 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 125 are in ICU. On Saturday, there were 640 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 121 requiring intensive care.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan asks the public to focus on five actions to reduce risk and keep yourself and your family safe over the coming weeks.

1. If you have cold or flu symptoms isolate immediately and get a PCR test, not an antigen test.

2. Prioritise who you need to meet.

3. Meet others outdoors and open windows when indoors.

4. Wear a mask.

5. Use the right test and understand what the test result means - If you have symptoms of Covid-19 you should isolate and book a PCR test. You should NOT take an antigen test.