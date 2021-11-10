Dogs die in suspected arson attack in Limerick town

Gardai at the scene in Kilmallock
A NUMBER of dogs perished in a suspected arson attack in Kilmallock in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
It is understood five or six canines - whippets and greyhounds - died in the blaze.
A garda spokesperson said this Wednesday that it is being treated as a 'criminal damage by fire' incident.
"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing," said the garda spokesperson.
Local councillor PJ Carey said it is was very frightening for the residents of both Millmount and Gortboy.
"It is shocking to be woken up in the middle of the night by the commotion and see smoke and the fire brigade out your window. There was a big worry that the fire may spread. There were cars parked nearby that had to be moved," said Cllr Carey.
The Leader understands the incident is not connected to the night of violence in Kilmallock in September.
