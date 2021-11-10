Search

10/11/2021

Limerick surgeon delivers prestigious presentation on his decorated career

Limerick surgeon delivers prestigious presentation on his decorated career

Colin Pierce delivered a virtual Grand Rounds presentation to The Mayo Clinic last week

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK surgeon Colin Pierce delivered a virtual Grand Rounds presentation to The Mayo Clinic last week. 

Mr Pierce has been a UL Hospitals Group colorectal since 2016 and is best known for his work on the pioneering robotics team who use the Da Vinci Xi Dual Console robot to perform colorectal surgery. 

The general surgeon delivered a Grand Rounds presentation on his practice and research to date entitled ‘Rats, Randomised Trials, Robots and Resections: A Surgical Journey’.

Grand Rounds are presentations given by experienced physicians to an audience from the entire medical professional community.

“It was a very great honour to deliver this Grand Rounds presentation,” Mr Peirce said. “I went through my career to date, showing the residents how a career can develop, and what can be achieved, firstly in the laboratory, and then in the clinical context, with new technology and innovations in practice,” he said

“I set out to give the residents an insight into what can be achieved in the laboratory, and then applying this knowledge in the clinical context. It was very exciting as a surgeon to be involved in research that has gone on to change practice for the better across the world. I’m also very honoured to have been chosen to deliver this Grand Rounds presentation to give the Mayo Clinic trainees an insight into bridging research and everyday life, and delivering improved options and outcomes for patients,” he added.

The Crecora native and the Robotic Colorectal Team at UHL made a breakthrough this year for treatment of early-stage bowel cancer by performing the first robotic Trans-Anal Minimally Invasive Surgery (TAMIS) operation in Ireland.

Mr Peirce’s Grand Rounds for The Mayo Clinic comes within a year of his being chosen to deliver the 43rd annual Millin Lecture, one of the most prestigious events in the calendar of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI).

