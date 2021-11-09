Councillors question effectiveness of €5m CCTV system in Limerick's Regeneration areas

DESPITE the spending of more than €5m on CCTV cameras and infrastructure in regeneration areas, councillors have questioned its effectiveness.

A report compiled by the Regeneration Directorate has revealed that funding of €5,263,882 has been assigned to ‘CCTV Upgrade Works’ in Regeneration since the plan was launched.

This includes €1,732,301 in Moyross, €572,406 in Ballinacurra Weston, €1,068,491 in Southill and €1,890,684 in St Mary’s Park.

At a special meeting of the Metropolitan District, Cllr Catherine Slattery questioned the nature and cost of the CCTV upgrade works, as well as its effectiveness in leading to prosecutions.

Administrative Officer for Regeneration Elaine O’ Connor explained: “In terms of CCTV, there are nearly 200 cameras in total in Regeneration areas. There is constant work going on with those in various different areas with regards to civil works - the stands they are in, the connections, and in some cases, replacing cameras.”

She added that the expenditure listed refers to existing camera infrastructure and that CCTV Upgrade Works designated for Churchfield Phase Two, which comprises of 38 housing units in Southill, is also included.

Cllr Slattery questioned the prevalence of anti-social behaviour in Regeneration areas, particularly in Churchfield and she suggested residents are hesitant for phase two to proceed due to the apparent inability to stop such behaviour with the original phase of the development.

“If the CCTV is already installed in the area in Churchfield phase one, are ye referring to that when ye are getting anti-social complaints? Obviously, ye can see who is causing the anti-social behaviour. Is anyone being prosecuted because from the meetings we are attending it doesn’t look like it,” the Fianna Fáíl Councilor questioned.

Ms O’Connor responded that follow-up actions are being taken by the Council, within its powers in each instance and that constant reporting is the key.

Cllr Slattery replied: “I can see that that’s the key, but if ye can see the culprits committing the crime, whatever that crime may be, can the Council not act on that when they see it on CCTV? A slap on the wrist, a letter or a visit isn’t enough.”

She added “This needs to be tackled more severely in my opinion, because whatever ye are doing, the anti-social behaviour is continuing and that’s why the residents of Churchfield are a bit reluctant for phase two to go ahead.”