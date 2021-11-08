REVEALED: Limerick's Next Superstar competition winner is crowned

Thousands of Limerickleader.ie readers and our esteemed judges have cast their votes to crown the winner of Limerick's Next Superstar 2021, the major countywide talent search in association with The South Court Hotel, Fergusons Hearing Aid Centre, CWB, Fitzgerald Skip Hire, Longcourt Hotel, Habit Coffee & Retail and Sarsfield Credit Union.

The Limerick Leader are delighted to announce that Nessa Markham is the overall winner.

Nessa, just 16, from Ballingarry Co.Limerick wowed the public and the judges with her rendition of Finding Wonderland.....

Ms Markahm topped the final combined poll of judges and public votes ahead of Nadine Moroney and Sarah Dickinson.

Commenting on the competition, Limerick Leader Managing Editor Donn O'Sullivan admitted to being blown away by the talent on show.

"The team here at the Limerick Leader always knew that there was talent in the county, but as each entry came in we were amazed at the showcase of singing and talent on show. We want to thank every single person for taking the time to enter.

"Thanks also to those who voted, in their thousands, and of course thank you to all our entrants for putting themselves forward and showing their talents to the World.

"A final thank you must go to our sponsors. The prize, as you can see below, is second to none and we hope that Nessa enjoys every single one of them. Congratulations to you all for taking part and to Nessa on her win"

For more on Nessa's win, see next weeks print editions of the Limerick Leader and more on the Superstars section of our website.

The prizes that Nessa has won include:

South Court Hotel - 2 Nights Bed and Breakfast with a 3 course dinner on one evening in either Off The Bone Gastropub or The Curry House Indian restaurant with a cocktail each, early check in and late check out. - €350 Value



Fergusons Hearing Aid - €300 One 4 All



CWB - Contra deal for full day in recording studio(full details below)



Fitzgerald Skip Hire - €300 voucher for skip hire



Longcourt Hotel - 1 Night Bed and Breakfast for 2 people in a Superior Room with a 2 course evening meal and a bottle of wine - €250 Value



Habit Coffee & Retail - Nespresso Creatista Pro Sage Coffee Machine - Retails @ €400



Sarsfield Credit Union - €200 One 4 All