Emma Langford asks Limerick's help to find missing engagement ring

LIMERICK singer Emma Langford is appealing for help to find her engagement ring after she lost it in the city centre yesterday.

Emma tweeted some pictures of the ring in hope that someone would recognise it and hand it in.

She said "I've lost my engagement ring in Limerick City. if anyone hears of one being found, do please let me know

"The hope is I put it down somewhere and just can't find it but the reality is it fell out of my pocket as I left the gym on Sexton Street, so somewhere between there and John's Square is most likely."

The Birdsong singer proposed to her partner Kennedy in April and was reluctant to let him buy her an expensive ring.

Then in June the couple were walking past the Irish Cancer Society shop when they spotted the ring in the window and thought it was the perfect fit.

The ring is a thin silver band with a clear small diamond and four small inset stones on either side.

Even though the ring was not expensive, Emma says it has important sentimental value to her and she is hoping it will be found.