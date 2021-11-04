Search

04/11/2021

Emma Langford asks Limerick's help to find missing engagement ring

Emma Langford asks Limerick's help to find missing engagement ring

Emma's engagement ring

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK singer Emma Langford is appealing for help to find her engagement ring after she lost it in the city centre yesterday. 

Emma tweeted some pictures of the ring in hope that someone would recognise it and hand it in. 

She said "I've lost my engagement ring in Limerick City. if anyone hears of one being found, do please let me know

"The hope is I put it down somewhere and just can't find it but the reality is it fell out of my pocket as I left the gym on Sexton Street, so somewhere between there and John's Square is most likely."

The Birdsong singer proposed to her partner Kennedy in April and was reluctant to let him buy her an expensive ring. 

Then in June the couple were walking past the Irish Cancer Society shop when they spotted the ring in the window and thought it was the perfect fit. 

The ring is a thin silver band with a clear small diamond and four small inset stones on either side. 

Even though the ring was not expensive, Emma says it has important sentimental value to her and she is hoping it will be found. 

The Skin Herbalist - One of the most in-demand herbalists in the country is coming to Limerick

Book your consultation now!

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media