BREAKING: Road closed due to multiple vehicle collision in Limerick

The collision occurred on the N69 near Kilcornan
A SECTION of the N69 is closed near Kilcornan following a multiple vehicle collision.
The incident involving four vehicles occurred at around 3.15pm this Wednesday afternoon.
It is understood that the drivers or passengers did not sustain serious injuries. Emergency services are at the scene.
Detours are in place but expect delays.
