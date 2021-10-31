BREAKING: 500 Covid patients hospitalised as latest figures released

THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 1,963 confirmed cases of Covid-19 this Sunday afternoon.
It is a significant drop on Saturday's figure of 2,966.
As of 8am today, 500 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 93 are in ICU. It is 30 more in hospital than Saturday morning when there was 470 hospitalised with 92 in intensive care.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.