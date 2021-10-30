Limerick store which sold €1million Lotto ticket is revealed

The selling location for Thursday night’s Daily Million top prize win of €1 million has been revealed.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at the Tesco store on the Limerick Road in Newcastle West, Co. Limerick.

Shane Higgins, Deputy Manager, Tesco Newcastle West in Co. Limerick, said: “This €1 million prize won by one of our customers is truly lifechanging! Everybody in the store here in Newcastle West is delighted to have sold the winning ticket, knowing that it could be one of our loyal customers. There’s a great atmosphere in store with customers checking their tickets – it’s all anyone is talking about locally. Whoever the winner is, we wish them every success with their massive win.”

The National Lottery are urging Daily Million players in the Newcastle West area of Limerick to check their tickets carefully as Ireland’s newest Lotto millionaire has yet to come forward. The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place. They should contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.