Man breaks into Limerick city shop but leaves with 'nothing'

The man broke into a store on William Street
GARDAI are investigating after a man broke into a shop in Limerick city centre and left without taking anything.
The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday morning when the man smashed a window and gained entry into the shop.
A garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a premises on William Street, Limerick City on the 28th October 2021 at 4.00am.
"A window was broken and nothing was taken. Investigations are ongoing."
The Limerick Leader understands that the man cut himself on the glass when entering and then left blood on products around the store.
Nothing was taken during the incident and it is understood the man left the store a number of hours later.
