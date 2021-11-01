New Limerick book ‘The Histories of Bruff’ was born out of Covid

THE EARLY months of Covid may only have been a year and a half ago but they seem like a distant and dark memory.

Coronavirus dominated our lives and with nothing but the daily case numbers we all craved for something to take our minds off the virus. This is where Pat Hayes’ journey to the book launch of “The Histories of Bruff” on Friday night started.

“The book wouldn’t have happened without Covid,” said Pat, who took up the mantle of entertaining the populace of south Limerick forced to isolate in their own homes.

Running the Bruff-based Thomas Fitzgerald Centre page on Facebook, interest exploded as his exquisitely told tales of the past and present resonated with old and young and everyone in between.

The English and History teacher in Colaiste Chiarain helped to fill the void.

“People were looking back during Covid when life was better and they were freer. The stories fed into that nostalgia. It kept people going. I was delighted with the response,” said Pat.

The proud Bruff man says a book was never planned but due to the popularity of his tales it was the next logical step. The Facebook page had over 50,000 Facebook likes. It led to 600 pre-orders of “The Histories of Bruff” and Pat has already restocked the shelves three times.

“Told in the form of ninety stories that cover the forgotten heroes, villains, stories and escapades of the south Limerick area, this book has something for everyone to enjoy,” said Pat.

A large crowd attended the launch on Friday evening which was fittingly held in the Thomas Fitzgerald Centre where it all started virtually. Every person had to show a vaccination cert to be allowed in. Among the guests were Mayor of Limerick Daniel Butler, fellow councillors and Bruff’s own modern day hero Sean Finn.

“The Histories of Bruff”, costing €20, is currently available in Nagle’s Eurospar and the post office in Bruff; Beechinor’s Service Stations in Kilmallock and Holycross, as well as Broderick’s Spar in Croom.

“It will be going into O’Mahony’s in the city next week. People have been great supporters. It will probably become an eBook as well. It is being sent all over the world,” said Tom. With Bruff’s famous ancestral link with JFK some copies will surely be heading Stateside. And it is all down to Covid-19.

For more please see the Thomas Fitzgerald Centre Facebook page.