Festival celebrates Limerick's links to author who inspired Dracula

WHEN better to celebrate Limerick's links to one of the authors of early vampire fiction than on Halloween.

Irish author Sheridan Le Fanu wrote the 1872 Gothic novella Carmilla. His Gothic tales, mystery novels, horror fiction and ghost stories influenced several later writers. Most famously, Carmilla was to greatly influence Bram Stoker in the writing of Dracula.

Born in Dublin, Le Fanu lived for a period in Abington, Murroe, after his father Thomas took up a rectorship there in 1826.

The inaugural Le Fanu Festival will take place this Saturday, October 30 from 10am - 4pm. It will explore the contribution the Le Fanu family made to the literature, history and culture of Murroe, Limerick and the world beyond.

Organised by Dr Gráinne Walshe, Julie Long and Emma Gilleece, the day will give a glimpse into the cultural, political and social aspects of living in Abington at that time, paint a picture of how the Le Fanu’s experienced life while living and working in this County Limerick village.

One of many speakers is local lady and formerly of the Limerick Leader parish, Grainne Keays. Others to give talks will be Professor Claire Connolly, Dr John Logan, David McBurnie, Dr Christina Morin and Dominic Stevens.

There will also be a performance of an almost forgotten piece of music - one of Sheridan Le Fanu’s ballads set to music by Sir Charles Villiers Stanford.

The day will include a tour of Abington Church, and afterwards a visit to local places of relevance to the Le Fanu family.

With funding from Limerick City and County Council ‘Grants Under the Arts’ Act Funding 2021.

