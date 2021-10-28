Live audiences return at autumn concert series in Limerick village

A LIVE audience is to return for one of this year’s Castleconnell Autumn Concert Series in the wonderful surroundings of All Saints Church.

After the series going all virtual in 2020 due to Covid-19 guidelines, this year sees the return to live performances, albeit only one of the three scheduled concerts.

The first two concerts performed by Cahal Masterson, and Annette Cleary and Réamonn Keary will be available to watch on Limerick.ie

While the third concert by the Navarra Quartet will welcome back a live audience to All Saints Church for the first time since 2019.

Cahal Masterson plays on Tuesday, November 2. Annette Cleary and Réamonn Keary on Tuesday, November 16. Navarra Quartet play on Tuesday, November 30. All concerts begin at 8pm.

The Castleconnell Autumn Concert Series is presented by Limerick City and County Council’s Arts Office, in partnership with Love Castleconnell, with the support of the Arts Council and Creative Ireland.

Dr Pippa Little, Arts Officer with Limerick City and County Council said: "Despite the tumultuous events of the past year and a half, the Castleconnell Series has continued to grow and flourish with superb online video recordings of recitals, made possible through collaboration between Limerick City and County Council and Creative Ireland, through the support of Arts Council Ireland. It will be wonderful to welcome back a live audience for the final concert in the series. This new format has also enabled the broadcast of Castleconnell concerts on RTÉ lyric fm, as part of The Full Score show."

They will be presented by Liz Nolan of RTÉ lyric fm: "As always, it's a great pleasure for me, to present at these concerts: online performances by Belfast pianist Cahal Masterson, and the cello/ piano partnership of Annette Cleary and Réamonn Keary, with verse reading by iconic actor Barry McGovern. While in November, the acclaimed Navarra Quartet give a live recital! As always, thanks and congratulations to Dr Pippa Little and the team at Limerick City & County Council Arts Office for their curating of the Castleconnell Series- let the music begin!”

The two online concerts are free of charge, with tickets for the live concert costing €15 (concession €10). Online pre-booking is recommended via the box office at the Lime Tree Theatre (limetree.ie) | Tel 061 953400