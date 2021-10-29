Search

29/10/2021

Limerick man enters guilty plea to possessing a stolen cement mixer

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

“PEOPLE wouldn’t steal things without willing customers,” said a judge.

Daniel McNamara, aged 42, of Windmill Street, Limerick city pleaded guilty at Kilmallock Court to possession of stolen property.

Inspector Pat Brennan said gardai received a report that a cement mixer was taken from a site in Tipperary last December.

Insp Brennan outlined to the court that Mr McNamara was arrested for an alleged driving offence at Ballycampion, Bruff on December 16, 2020. Mr McNamara is contesting this charge and through his solicitor Tom Kiely has sought a hearing date.

“The van Mr McNamara was driving was seized and taken to Bob Sweeney’s yard. The cement mixer was in the van at the time. The owner was contacted and he confirmed it was his,” said Insp Brennan, who added that Mr McNamara has 27 previous convictions. The majority are for road traffic with one for theft.

Judge Patricia Harney said a cement mixer was a “nasty thing to steal”. At the end of the case the judge said: “People wouldn’t steal things without willing customers.”

Mr Kiely said his client acquired the cement mixer by paying a certain amount of money for it.

“He knew it wasn’t a legitimate transaction. He did it to get some work. He had an alcohol addiction which took hold of him. He has since been in Bruree House for five months and with the help of his family he is doing very well. He is going to five sessions a week and is back at home,” said Mr Kiely.

Judge Harney noted that Mr McNamara has an unenviable record with regard to road traffic offences but has only secured one for dishonesty.

She imposed a two month suspended sentence.

Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.

