Three new routes set to take flight at Shannon Airport

SHANNON Airport's post-pandemic revival is set to continue in the weeks ahead with budget carrier Ryanair launching three new routes.

The airport will be connected to the sunshine resort of Fuerteventura, the Hungarian capital of Budapest, and England's second city, Birmingham.

The chief executive of the Shannon group Mary Considine hailed the launch as "another milestone moment in our efforts to rebuild our air services."

"We are delighted to be able to offer our airport customers these three new diverse destinations from Shannon. Whether it’s a sun holiday to recharge, a cultural break or a shopping trip, the choice is there," she added.

"We know that restoring connectivity and rebuilding our air services is hugely important for our customers, and these three new popular destinations are welcome additions. We have a long way to go, but with 18 Ryanair services now available from Shannon, we are on the right path,” she added.

The Fuerteventura service kicks off from this Sunday morning, at 6.20am Irish Standard Time - Keep an eye on that one, as the clocks go back in the early hours of the Sabbath day!

On Monday, the twice weekly Birmingham service begins, with the other departure on Friday morning, both leaving 7.40am.

And the new Budapest service operates twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays from the November 3, leaving Shannon at 5.25pm and 7.45pm respectively. A new Turin service will commence weekly from December.

These flights are part of a series of new services announced by Ryanair for its winter season which included services to Gran Canaria, London Luton and Edinburgh which are already operating.