2022 calendar is steeped in history from Limerick town

Caitriona O'Kelly, Agnes Lamont and Mary O'Kelly at the launch of Rathkeale Remembers 2022 calendar
THERE are whole worlds of history behind the simple idea of a calendar as historian Dr Liam Irwin revealed when he launched the 2022 Rathkeale Remembers calendar.
And he took his audience on a journey through the ages, explaining the different ways in which the year and date were calculated in different cultures and religions, dipping lightly into the Roman calendar, the Gregorian calendar, the Hebrew, Muslim and Hindu calendars and the Chinese calendar.
But he touched too on the calendar he was launching, with its scenes from Rathkeale’s past, recalling the myth of Rathkeale’s China Man and exploring how a photograph of a fair day in the town might look to a young person today or how the absence of women from one photograph revealed an aspect of social history at the time.
Rathkeale Remembers 2022 was produced by the Rathkeale Community Arts Group and is available in local shops priced at €6 or two for €10.
Pupils and teachers at St John The Baptist Boys National School in front of the new artwork | PICTURES: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.