Search

26/10/2021

2022 calendar is steeped in history from Limerick town

2022 calendar is steeped in history from Limerick town

Caitriona O'Kelly, Agnes Lamont and Mary O'Kelly at the launch of Rathkeale Remembers 2022 calendar

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THERE are whole worlds of history behind the simple idea of a calendar as historian Dr Liam Irwin revealed when he launched the 2022 Rathkeale Remembers calendar.

And he took his audience on a journey through the ages, explaining the different ways in which the year and date were calculated in different cultures and religions, dipping lightly into the Roman calendar, the Gregorian calendar, the Hebrew, Muslim and Hindu calendars and the Chinese calendar.

But he touched too on the calendar he was launching, with its scenes from Rathkeale’s past, recalling the myth of Rathkeale’s China Man and exploring how a photograph of a fair day in the town might look to a young person today or how the absence of women from one photograph revealed an aspect of social history at the time.

Rathkeale Remembers 2022 was produced by the Rathkeale Community Arts Group and is available in local shops priced at €6 or two for €10.

Limerick sisters bake up a storm at World Bread Awards

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media