Search

21/10/2021

Limerick sisters bake up a storm at World Bread Awards

Limerick sisters bake up a storm at World Bread Awards

Maura and Siobhan Kearney of Kearney's Home-Baking, Ballyhahill who runners-up in Ireland in the Tiptree World Bread Awards

Reporter:

Norma Prendville

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

BALLYHAHILL sisters Maura and Siobhan Kearney who founded the Kearney's Home Baking company almost 30 years, have now joined an illustrious band: that of Bread Heroes. 

They were runners up in Ireland in the recent Tiptree World Bread Awards with Brook Food, just pipped for the top award by Joe Fitzmaurice of Cloughjordan. 

The Kearney bread that won the runner-up accolade was their traditional bread and the judges praised the Kearney women  for their continued championing of traditional Irish home-baking. 

Among the Kearney specialities are soda bread, scones, tarts and tea bracks, all developed from recipes handed down the generations. 

Hundreds of nominations were entered for the  awards from the UK and Ireland, celebrating the work and enterprise of the people behind the loaves: from farmers and millers, to bakers and educators. A number of specialist awards were also included in this year’s competition. 

One of the judges put it: ‘It has been another strange year and it is so lovely to read the stories of the bread heroes who have carried on, diversified, given back and risen to the challenge (pun intended!). They are all an absolute credit to their communities.”

Success for Limerick companies at Blas na hÉireann awards

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media