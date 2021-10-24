BREAKING: National Covid-19 case numbers confirmed; 97 patients in ICU

THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre has this Sunday been notified of 1,725 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
It is drop on the figure of 2,427 which was reported on Saturday.
As of 8am today, 473 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 97 are in ICU. It is an increase on Saturday morning when
449 patients with Covid were in hospital with 93 in intensive care.
