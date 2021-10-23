Search

BREAKING: Gardai investigate hit-and-run incident in Limerick city

The scene of the incident on Dublin Road, Limerick city

Reporter:

Aine Fitzgerald

Email:

aine.fitzgerald@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are appealing for witnesses following a hit-and-run incident in Limerick city overnight.

The incident involving two vehicles - a car and a jeep - occurred at around midnight on Friday.

There are no reports of serious injuries.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who saw the incident which occurred near the traffic lights close to Frank Hogan’s showroom on Dublin Road to contact them.

Henry Street garda station can be contacted on 061 212400.

