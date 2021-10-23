Ceremony planned to remember Limerick man killed in War of Independence

Michael Scanlan was shot dead in October 1920
ON October 27, 1920, Michael Scanlan was shot in the War of Independence.
The Galbally native was arrested and conveyed to Limerick city. He made a dash for freedom, was pursued by his captors and mortally wounded in Thomas Street.
A nephew of Mr Scanlan’s, Tim Ryan says there will be a commemoration ceremony at the plaque at Thomas Street in the city centre this Sunday, October 24.
“Tom Toomey will give the oration at 3pm. We are also unveiling a new plaque in Kilmallock at the school entrance from the church grounds at 3pm on Saturday, October 23. Eamon O’Rordan will give the oration. Michael taught in Kilmallock from 1915 to 1920,” said Tim.
