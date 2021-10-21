Search

BREAKING: 11 vehicles seized during CAB operation

Some of the motor vehicles which were seized in County Tipperary this Thursday

Aine Fitzgerald

ELEVEN vehicles have been seized this Thursday as part of an investigation by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) into money laundering and the proceeds of crime.

The search operation was conducted at a motor dealership in County Tipperary by 24 bureau officers.

The 11 vehicles were seized and removed from the search site - four of which were detained for customs/VRT offences. 

The vehicles included five Audi Q7s, two Range Rovers, two BMW X5, an Audi A4 and a VW Passat.  A total of €11,000 in cash was also seized.

“This Thursday’s operation was conducted as part of an ongoing money laundering and proceeds of crime investigation targeting assets linked to a significant East European organised crime group operating within this jurisdiction,” said a garda spokesperson. 

This operation is also linked to a recent CAB search operation conducted at a motor dealership in Dublin 15 on Monday, September 6, 2021, during the course of which seven high value vehicles were seized followed by the seizure of a Jaguar I Pace vehicle valued at €80,000 on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

