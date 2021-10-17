Limerick students get on their bikes for mental health fundraiser

Students from St Clements raised €500
ST Clement’s College in Limerick was awarded the Amber Flag for promoting positive mental health in May 2021 and the student wellbeing team with Ms O'Connor, Mr English and the school community have continued to promote positive mental health since.
On World Suicide Prevention Day, students cycled over 700km and raised €500 for Cycle Against Suicide.
During Mental Health Awareness Week this month students and staff walked the three bridges in Limerick city.
The school encouraged everyone to take some time out to connect with friends and take care of their mental health.
The Cranberries' first Hot Press shoot on St Stephen's Green in Dublin. This picture is just one of the many in the new book, Why Can’t We? Picture: Cathal Dawson
A boarded up house in Assumpta Park, Newcastle West which is owned by Limerick City and County Council
Creating awareness: Peter Gohery and Gabe Cronelly at a garda farm safety event in Salesian Agricultural College I PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.