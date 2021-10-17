Search

17/10/2021

Limerick students get on their bikes for mental health fundraiser

Limerick students on their bikes for mental health fundraiser

Students from St Clements raised €500

ST Clement’s College in Limerick was awarded the Amber Flag for promoting positive mental health in May 2021 and the student wellbeing team with Ms O'Connor, Mr English and the school community have continued to promote positive mental health since.

On World Suicide Prevention Day, students cycled over 700km and raised €500 for Cycle Against Suicide.

During Mental Health Awareness Week this month students and staff walked the three bridges in Limerick city.

The school encouraged everyone to take some time out to connect with friends and take care of their mental health.

