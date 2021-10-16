Huge response to memorial fund for Limerick fan who died on All-Ireland final day

IN LIFE Pádraic Kearney inspired, befriended and helped countless people, and now, in death, that hasn’t been forgotten.

In just a week, over €68,000 has been donated to a memorial fund in his name. The 47-year-old, from Adare, collapsed suddenly while walking away from Croke Park after Limerick’s All-Ireland hurling win in August.

Pádraic’s death came as a shocking and devastating loss to all who knew and loved him.

A GoFundMe page was set up by Daragh Naughton and Siobhan Clifford last week and the money has come flooding in.

“We have been overwhelmed by the nature of the response to Pádraic Kearney’s Memorial Fund. It’s certainly something we didn’t expect but had quietly hoped for. In the immediacy of Pádraic’s loss, his friends and community were at a loss as how best to help his Aoiffe and their young family. We have had offers of support from across the globe. It’s a testament to Pádraic and they way he chose to live his life and the family-centred approach that defined him,” said Daragh, a bandmate of Pádraic’s in Free Beer.

In particular, he said the Adare GAA community, the people of Adare, Pádraic’s neighbourhood of Knockanes and the music community across the county and beyond “have been fantastic in helping us curate and protect Pádraic’s legacy”.

“We are most thankful to them for their continued support. We will continue to work with Pádraic’s family to spread the message of his memorial fund and to protect the wonderful legacy that he left us after he was taken in such cruel circumstances,” said Daragh.

In a beautiful piece on the GoFundMe page, Siobhan wrote that on the evening of Sunday, August 22, the community of Adare lost one of their greats. She describes Pádraic as “gentle and kind, honest, genuine and good to the core”.

“Pádraic was a loving husband to Aoiffe, and adoring father to his four gorgeous children; Patrick (14), Aisling (12), Caoimhe (9) and Tadhg (3). He was born and bred an Adare man, a wonderful son and son in law, brother and brother in law, uncle, adored by all his Kearney and Coughlan families,” wrote Siobhan.

To donate, click here.