Memorial fund set up for Limerick fan who died on All-Ireland day

THE DATE of August 22 will be remembered by Limerick hurling supporters as the day their team won back to back All-Irelands.

But for many others it will be recalled for all the wrong reasons.

"On the evening of Sunday, August 22, the community of Adare, lost one of our greats," wrote Siobhan Clifford, who is organising a fundraiser in memory of the late Padraic Kearney.

She has set up a GoFundMe page accompanied by a beautifully written piece about the father-of-four.

"Padraic Kearney was 47-years-old when he collapsed suddenly while walking away from Croke Park, following Limerick’s All Ireland hurling win. Padraic’s death has come as a shocking and devastating loss to all who knew and loved him.

"Padraic was a loving husband to Aoiffe, and adoring father to his four gorgeous children; Patrick (14), Aisling (12), Caoimhe (9) and Tadhg (3). He was born and bred an Adare man, a wonderful son and son in law, brother and brother in law, uncle, adored by all his Kearney and Coughlan families," wrote Siobhan.



She describes Padraic as "gentle and kind, honest, genuine and good to the core".

"What you saw was what you got. He stopped and made time to chat with everyone who crossed his path, with an ease and a genuineness hard to match. Padraic was a true friend, a solid and sound companion. He was a great neighbour, always there to come to the quiet support of those who might need a hand.



"Padraic loved the game of hurling. He lived and breathed the game all his life. He loved his club, Adare GAA, and could be found any night of the week at trainings and games in the village and around the county. Padraic was a lifetime great clubman; a teammate, trainer, mentor, selector, committee member and supporter.

"He was a wonderful encouragement in sport to his own four children, with great effect, as they follow in his footsteps as talented sports people, with a huge love of sport. The Kearneys were true supporters in every age range and sport they became involved in," wrote Siobhan.

Padraic’s passing is still hard to take in. Adare as a community have shown incredible support & this timely initiative is an opportunity to continue to support his fantastic family @AdareGAA @LimerickCLG @LimCamogie Padraic Kearney Memorial Fund https://t.co/rJrMPXEGe2 #Padraic — Elaina Fitzgerald Kane (@ElainaFitzKane) October 4, 2021

Padraic and his wife Aoiffe were always at the sideline to support and encourage across their involvements in Adare GAA, Adare Camogie Club and Adare Ladies Gaelic Football Club.

"Padraic was also a true lifetime supporter of Limerick hurling. He was so thrilled and proud in following our team’s climb to success. He travelled to games far and near, to support his team, and so sadly lost his life in his beloved Limerick jersey," wrote Siobhan.



Padraic was self-employed as a welder, based in his own yard in Knockanes.

"He was a talented and exceptionally hardworking craftsman. He took great pride in his work and maintained a commitment to quality in all that he did.



"Padraic’s other great passion in life was his music. He was the drummer in the ever popular band Free Beer for 20 years. He loved the band, the music and his fellow band members and friends, and was in turn loved by them all. Padraic spent many an hour travelling to and from gigs in the band van, the best of company, good to listen and great to chat," wrote Siobhan.





Unquestionably, above all else, Padraic adored and lived for the love of his life, Aoiffe, and their four beautiful children - Patrick, Aisling, Caoimhe and Tadhg.

"Padraic was rarely seen without his family. Wherever he was, they were, wherever they were, he was too. He beamed with pride at each and every one of their achievements, however big or small, and there were so many. It was plain for all to see that he loved them beyond words.



"This memorial fund has been borne out of a resounding wish amongst our community and beyond, in memory of Padraic and, in an effort to support Aoiffe and their children. While we helplessly cannot change or take away the pain, it is hoped that this fund might provide some comfort towards some future family expenses and in a very small way, ease the incomprehensible experience and journey of grief ahead.



"We thank you all for your support," concludes Siobhan.

To donate to the Padraic Kearney Memorial Fund please click here