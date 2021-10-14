Search

14/10/2021

Siobhán's life honoured at moving event in organ donor memorial garden

The late Siobhán Shanahan, Ballybunion and Adare

Donal O'Regan

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

"THE best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."

That is the inscription on a stone seat created in memory of the late Siobhán Shanahan, from Ballybunion and Adare. The words of Mahatma Gandhi perfectly sum up the life of Siobhán, which was tragically cut short in a car accident last April.

In life, the Organ Donation Nurse Manager at University Hospital Limerick saved many lives by having hard conversations with families grieving. In death, she continued to save lives due to her express wish to have her organs donated.

Siobhán's life was celebrated at a very special and moving event at the Circle of Life National Organ Donor Commemorative Garden in Salthill, Galway, last weekend. She was remembered by her family and colleagues from UHL and the ODTI (Organ Donation & Transplant Ireland.

It was also an occasion when her dedication to her work at UHL, and particularly in the field of organ donation and transplantation was acknowledged and honoured.

Those in attendance included Professor Jim Egan, Director of ODTI; Billy Brosnan, brother; Patrick Shanahan, husband; Mary Dillon, sister and Dr Catherine Motherway, Clinical Lead at the Intensive Care Unit, UHL (pictured above).

The Circle of Life Garden was created by a Limerick couple, Denis and Martina Goggin, who now live in Galway. They donated their son Éamonn’s organs following his death in a car crash in 2006. 

The garden is dedicated to organ donors and their families and Siobhán, with her colleagues, had visited the garden on a number of occasions and always spoke of its importance  to donor families and recipients.

Siobhán's family and colleagues felt it was a fitting and appropriate place to commemorate Siobhán in a significant way by having a stone seat created there in her memory.  

The inscription on the seat says it all.

To learn more about organ donation and to request a card please click here.

