Limerick’s organ donation manager continues to save lives after tragic death on Easter Sunday

IN LIFE, Siobhan Brosnan saved so many lives and now, tragically in death, she continues to give patients new life.

Ms Brosnan, the organ donation nurse manager for the UL Hospitals Group, died on Easter Sunday following a two vehicle road crash in Adare on Good Friday. The collision involving a car and a jeep occurred on the Limerick side of the village.

The driver of the car, Mary Barry, aged in her 50s, from Tralee, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the jeep, Ms Brosnan aged in her 40s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries. The Ballybunion native, who recently moved to Adare, passed away on Easter Sunday.

As the organ donation nurse manager, it was Ms Brosnan’s job to approach families in the intensive care unit and ask for their assent to donate organs of their loved ones who are approaching end of life care. Her inherently caring nature made her ideal for such a sad and sensitive role.

In a video made last year to promote organ donor awareness, Ms Brosnan said this is "the most harrowing time for families, and we appreciate that, but it’s made so much easier if they’re aware of their loved ones' wishes".

Siobhan’s loving husband, Patrick Shanahan, from Ballyhahill, and her family were in no doubt of Siobhan’s wishes. Her organs have been harvested and will change the lives of a number people awaiting donations.

There is a deep sadness and shock felt by everybody who even had a fleeting interaction with Siobhan. Her colleagues in UL Hospitals Group knew just how hard she worked and how dedicated to her profession she was. Siobhan had 20 years’ experience working in intensive care units at home and abroad.

She was pleasant, kind, considerate and great fun. Outside of work she loved nothing more than a long walk on the beach in Ballybunion or a day at the races in Listowel during normal times.

Siobhan and Patrick purchased a beautiful home in Adare last year. Parish priest, Monsignor Daniel Neenan said their hearts go out to the families of Siobhan and Mary.

"It is such an incredible tragedy. We pray for them and I am sure her husband will get support in his new home in Adare. He will have the best of neighbours and kindest of people around him," said Monsignor Neenan, who remembered the families of the deceased in all the Easter ceremonies.

Minister Niall Collins said it was a terribly, terribly tragic accident.

"The entire community of west Limerick is shocked and numbed. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and Siobhan’s work colleagues in UHL where she was a highly thought of and highly respected member of staff," said Minister Collins.

No funeral arrangements have been announced at this time.