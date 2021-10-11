BREAKING: Emergency services at crash on Limerick-Cork road

EMERGEBCY services are at the scene of a crash in County Limerick this Monday morning.
The collision occurred shortly after 7am. It is understood a car and a truck were involved in the incident which occurred on the Limerick side of Banogue on the N20.
A number of appliances from Kilmallock and Rathkeale Fire Service are in attendance. It is not known if there are any injuries to the drivers or passengers at this time.
Traffic delays have been reported.
