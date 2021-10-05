Search

05/10/2021

New initiative to attract workers to the film and TV industry in Limerick

New initiative to attract workers to the film and TV industry in Limerick

Paul C Ryan, of Film in Limerick, with Mamobo Ogoro and Funmi Jinadu, of Gorm Media |PICTURE: Don Moloney

INNOVATE Limerick, through Film in Limerick, has partnered with Gorm Media to launch a diversity initiative to attract new workers to the film and TV industry.

Supported by Screen Skills Ireland, the initiative responds to the under-representation of people from culturally and ethnically diverse communities working in Irish filmmaking, and the barriers faced by such individuals as they try to launch and progress their careers.

Diverse Screen is a free programme that aims to support individuals to gain their first job in film and TV. The initiative launches at 7pm on Thursday, October 7, with a series of introductory webinars on working in the industry.

Over eight weekly online events, there will be the chance to meet with a range of experienced film crew who will talk about what they do on set and how to break into the industry.

The first event will feature local producer Gemma O’Shaughnessy who will talk about working in the production department and on set.

Gemma is an experienced producer who has worked on many of the biggest productions in Ireland in recent years, including the sci-fi TV series Foundation filmed at Troy Studios for AppleTV+ and Modern Love for Amazon Studios.

Speaking about the new initiative, Paul C. Ryan, Regional Film Manager at Film in Limerick, said: “We have a lack of diversity in the film and TV workforce and we need to actively plan to change this. As part of our mission to build up a sizeable local crew base, we need to ensure that we have a crew that represents all part of our community. We are looking forward to rolling out several training initiatives in the coming year to reach and train new local diverse crew in the Mid-West."

Mamobo Ogoro, Founder of Gorm Media, added: "We are so pleased to be partnering with Film in Limerick and Screen Skills in curating this programme. While highlighting the voices, experiences and stories of diverse communities on a digital screen is a part of our core objectives, that needs to be adequately reflected behind the screen. With this launch and the development of the Diverse Screen  Programme, we see a Mid-West film industry where stories are adequately expressed on screen through the work and deliberation of a diverse production crew off screen".

See limerick.ie for more information and how to sign up to save your spot.

