BREAKING: Latest national Covid figures released

A TOTAL of 1,051 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) this Sunday afternoon.
It is a drop on yesterday's figure of 1,586. There are no figures for counties released over the weekend.
As of 8am today, 319 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 60 are in ICU.
On Saturday morning, there were 298 Covid-19 patients in hospital with 56 in ICU.
