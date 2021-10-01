Search

01/10/2021

Burst water main causing disruption for residents in areas of County Limerick

Burst pipe

A burst water main is disrupting a local water supply

Reporter:

Aine Fitzgerald

Email:

aine.fitzgerald@limerickleader.ie

A BURST water main is causing disruption to the water supply in areas of County Limerick this Friday.

The areas affected are said to include townlands close to Kilmallock including Bulgaden, Thomastown, and Glenfield Road as well as surrounding areas.

According to Irish Water, a traffic management plan will be in place in the area for the duration of the works.


Works are scheduled to take place until 7pm this Friday, October 1.


"We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return," said a spokesperson.

