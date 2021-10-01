Burst water main causing disruption for residents in areas of County Limerick

A burst water main is disrupting a local water supply
A BURST water main is causing disruption to the water supply in areas of County Limerick this Friday.
The areas affected are said to include townlands close to Kilmallock including Bulgaden, Thomastown, and Glenfield Road as well as surrounding areas.
According to Irish Water, a traffic management plan will be in place in the area for the duration of the works.
Works are scheduled to take place until 7pm this Friday, October 1.
"We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return," said a spokesperson.
The highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick is in the Cappamore/Kilmallock Municipal District
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.