30/09/2021

Hall and soccer club in Limerick town broken into

garda

Garda are investigating the break ins in Kilmallock

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are investigating after the People's Hall in Kilmallock and the local soccer club were targeted this week.

Gardai have confirmed a burglary took place at Kilmallock UTD FC's premises on Tuesday.

"Some items were taken from a shed on the premises. Investigations are ongoing," said a garda spokesperson.

Separately, gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred the People's Hall. The exact time and day this week is unknown.

"It is understood that no items were taken during this incident however damage was caused to the property. Investigations are ongoing," said the garda spokesperson.

It is understood the heating meter was smashed and items flung around the hall. Two years ago it was also broken into.

Kilmallock Community Council took to Facebook to express their annoyance that the hall has been targeted again.

