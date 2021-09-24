‘Luimneach abú!’ As couple say ‘I do’ with hurling-themed wedding cake

THE Limerick All-Ireland hurlers provided one of their greatest assists to date, when they stole the show at a West Limerick wedding earlier this month.

Hearts and minds were touched at The Woodlands Hotel on September 3, as Mike and Michelle Hartnett tied the knot, 13 years after their first encounter at Ballintemple.

Hurling mad, the couple were “gob-smacked” and “in awe” when they set their eyes on their wedding cake, which depicted the 2021 All-Ireland Senior Hurling team in exquisite detail.

“We didn’t see it until we walked into the room on our big day. We didn’t know what to expect. We were absolutely thrilled. All the kids were staring at it in all its detail, counting players and picking out their favourite hurlers such as Cian Lynch. We couldn’t have asked for a better surprise,” the Ballinabearna bride expressed.

The cake was produced by Deborah Guerin, who runs Cakes by Deborah based in Askeaton, specializing in bespoke and wedding cakes. Labelling her creation as a “big talking point” at the wedding reception and the “perfect reflection” of the couple, this was the second time that Deborah had taken to her chosen field for the Harnett’s.

In 2018, she created a special Limerick jersey themed cake to mark the couple’s engagement, which took place at the final whistle of that historic win over Galway in Croke Park.

Michelle remembers little of the proposal, having been so caught up in the tide of emotions that followed.

Having welcomed their son Donnacha into the world five months ago, the couple are really looking forward to togging out at future Limerick hurling outings along with their extra squad member.

“We can’t wait to be going as Mr and Mrs Hartnett. Once our boy is old enough to hold a hurley and catch a ball, he will be going with us to every game.”