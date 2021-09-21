Search

21/09/2021

Double digit increase in domestic abuse incidents in Limerick

Garda roof sign lights

The latest reported crime figures have been released

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

REPORTED incidents of domestic abuse in Limerick increased by double-digits during the first eight months of this year, new figures have revealed.​

While not every incident resulted in a prosecution, those categorised as domestic abuse include breaches of court orders, domestic disputes and any other incident which gardai believe has a domestic M.O.

The exact number of domestic abuse incidents between January and the end of August has not been disclosed but figures circulated at the quarterly meeting of the Limerick Joint Policing Committee show there was a 10% year-on-year increase across the Limerick division.

Other crime figures, collated by An Garda Siochana analysts, show that most categories of serious crime have fallen across the Limerick division. 

However, there are variations between districts. For example burglaries have fallen by more than half (51%) in the Roxboro Road district while there has been a reduction of 11% on the Newcastle West district.

Crimes against the person have increased by 1% across Limerick city and county while assaults have fallen by 5% from 407 in 2020 to 388 in 2021.

The recorded crime figures for the first eight months of this year show there was a 15% reduction in property crime with the biggest reduction being recorded in the Henry Street district (-19%).

These figures include shoplifting and theft offences and were heavily influenced by the Covid restrictions which were in place at the start of the year.

Commenting on the latest figures, the head of the Limerick garda division Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche said Covid-19 has affected policing “very seriously” over the past 18 months.

It’s an artificial situation, it’s an artificial environment in which to carry our policing and all of our crime trends reflect that,” he said.

Meanwhile, members of the JPC were told a total of 1,294 fixed charge penalty notices, relating to breaches of Covid regulations, had been issued across the Limerick division as of August 30, 2021.

Knife brandished by intruder during aggravated burglary at Limerick home

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media