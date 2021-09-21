Search

Knife brandished by intruder during aggravated burglary at Limerick home

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are appealing for witnesses following aggravated burglary in Limerick city last evening.

According to gardai, the incident occurred when an intruder entered the domestic residence - at Fitzgerald Place in the city -  shortly after 9.30pm.
 
"A male entered the residence brandishing a knife. He threatened the occupant of the home and a sum of money was then taken. The occupant was not injured during the incident," said a spokesperson.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Fitzgerald Place or Rosbrien Road area of Limerick city between 9.20pm and 10pm yesterday to contact them.

In particular, they are appealing to any road users who may have dash cam or video footage to come forward.

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Roxboro Road garda station at (061) 2143140.

Investigations are ongoing.

