21/09/2021

Holy Communion in Limerick parish postponed due to Covid case

Holy Communion in Limerick parish postponed due to Covid case

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A FIRST Holy Communion ceremony due to take place in a Limerick parish in the coming days has had to be postponed because one of the children has Covid.

The parish priest confirmed to the Leader that a child due to receive the sacrament has tested positive and a new Holy Communion date has been arranged. 

"It's still very unpredictable. We're not in control unfortunately. We are following all the guidelines," said the parish priest.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Health Mid-West said advice was previously given to diocesan offices recommending the deferral of Communion and Confirmation ceremonies until September 2021, "primarily due to the high incidence of Covid-19, and the low proportion of the population that was fully vaccinated at the time".

They added: "There is a unique social nature associated with these celebrations, and were considered high-risk for community outbreaks at the time. We would like to thank the community for listening to this advice, and helping to prevent and break multiple chains of transmission across Limerick, Clare, and North Tipperary.

"The risk profile has since significantly changed, as the vast majority of the adult population are fully-vaccinated, and young children and adolescents are highly unlikely to develop serious illness or symptoms if infected with Covid-19.

For example, according to the latest Health Protection Surveillance Centre, data, 96.1% of the adult population in Limerick is at least partially vaccinated, 95.3% in Clare, and 97.5% in Tipperary.

"This shows a welcome advancement in the vaccine programme, and we continue to encourage anyone who is eligible to receive a vaccine to register as soon as possible.

"However, the level of infection in the community still remains high and we need to contain the spread of Covid-19 to as low a level as possible. As of September 20, there have been 1,218 cases in the Mid-West over the past 14 days, including 751 in Limerick, 319 in Clare, and 148 in North Tipperary.

"On September 20, there were 81 new cases in Limerick, 21 in Clare, and 21 in North Tipperary. Please note that all data is provisional and subject to change," said the Department of Public Health Mid-West spokesperson.

