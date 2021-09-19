Search

19/09/2021

New documentary on murder of Limerick's Jason Corbett featuring unseen police interviews

New documentary on murder of Limerick's Jason Corbett featuring unseen police interviews

‘The Murder Files: The Killing of Jason Corbett’ on Monday night

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A BRAND-NEW one-off documentary 'The Murder Files: The Killing of Jason Corbett' will air on Virgin Media One tomorrow night (Monday) featuring unseen police tapes and crime scene footage.

In August 2015, Limerick man Jason Corbett was found bludgeoned to death in his perfect, suburban all-American house. Those responsible, his beauty queen wife and her retired FBI agent father, insist that they acted in self-defence.

"However, Jason's family tell a very different version of events - that Molly Martens manipulated her way into the life of a vulnerable widow and killed him when he planned to leave with his kids.

"Now four years after the Martens’ murder convictions and with a date for a retrial for Molly and Tom Martens due to be announced soon the case has entered the public consciousness once again," said a spokesperson for Virgin Media One.

This one-off documentary tells the story from multiple perspectives of those closest to the case, featuring exclusive unseen police interviews with Molly and Tom Martens.

'The Murder Files: The Killing of Jason Corbett' airs on Monday, September 20 at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media