New documentary on murder of Limerick's Jason Corbett featuring unseen police interviews

A BRAND-NEW one-off documentary 'The Murder Files: The Killing of Jason Corbett' will air on Virgin Media One tomorrow night (Monday) featuring unseen police tapes and crime scene footage.

In August 2015, Limerick man Jason Corbett was found bludgeoned to death in his perfect, suburban all-American house. Those responsible, his beauty queen wife and her retired FBI agent father, insist that they acted in self-defence.

"However, Jason's family tell a very different version of events - that Molly Martens manipulated her way into the life of a vulnerable widow and killed him when he planned to leave with his kids.

"Now four years after the Martens’ murder convictions and with a date for a retrial for Molly and Tom Martens due to be announced soon the case has entered the public consciousness once again," said a spokesperson for Virgin Media One.

This one-off documentary tells the story from multiple perspectives of those closest to the case, featuring exclusive unseen police interviews with Molly and Tom Martens.

'The Murder Files: The Killing of Jason Corbett' airs on Monday, September 20 at 9pm on Virgin Media One.