15/09/2021

BREAKING: Limerick firefighters battle blaze in village for over three hours

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK firefighters spent over three hours battling a house fire in Castleconnell in the early hours of this Wednesday morning.

Four units from Limerick Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the location on Castle Street at 1.30am.

Two occupants had managed to escape the blaze before it took hold.

One local told the Leader - "It is a beautiful house. It is sad to see it the way it is but thankfully nobody was seriously injured. In fairness to the firemen they went in and rescued a dog from inside the house, but the poor little dog died afterwards.

"The owners are lovely people. I think they are away in Spain. 'Tis a terrible shock to get God love them," they told the Leader.

It is not known how the fire started but it is not being treated as suspicious.

