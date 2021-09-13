Jubilant faces at Gaelcholáiste - Limerick students celebrate receiving their Leaving Cert results

A bridge to the future: Some of the students from Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh celebrate their Leaving Cert results
THERE were celebrations at a city school after it emerged that almost half of the students received 500 Leaving Certificate points or more.
Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh principal Kevin O’Reilly has hailed a “really remarkable” achievement, and said he feels it supports the case for the blended learning model which was put in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The group of students we have in the year group are an incredible bunch with incredible drive. As do the team of teachers we have working with them. It’s a combination of the willingness of students to learn, their drive and their support from home,” he added.
Mr O’Reilly admits there are “pros and cons” to the changes brought about by the pandemic – while he supports a final examination, he believes it should not all go down to that.
“There’s definitely something to be said for having continual assessment. I’d be in favour of having them sitting a single exam, but continual assessment along the way so it’s not all down to one last exam. It’s something that could be explored.,” he added.
At the school, eight students achieved all H1s, while two students secured eight H1s.
Construction is due to commence on Gaelcholaiste Luimni’s new campus in Clare Street.
