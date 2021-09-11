Mum speaks of heartbreak after death of 'gorgeous little boy' Fionn, 7

TRAGEDY has hit a local family and community this Saturday following the devastating passing of Fionn Patrick Barry.

Young Fionn, who died just a week after his seventh birthday, spent most of his short life in-and-out of hospital, after being diagnosed with cerebral palsy, as well as a rare type of epilepsy, and reflux.

His parents Brenda and Trevor, who live near Charleville, refused to give up on their son, and raised thousands to help adapt their home to give him a comfortable place to live.

They gave up their day jobs - Trevor as an electrician, Brenda as a day care centre manager - to provide full-time care to their boy.

They've also spent his short life raising awareness of what Fionn, and other children with life-limiting illnesses are going through.

In a heart-rending post on Facebook today, Brenda described Fionn as "the most courageous, brave, determined and gorgeous little boy."

"To be his parents was the biggest honour of all time and we fought fiercely for our boy from day one. We are absolutely devastated beyond any comprehension and not sure how we will get through these next few days. We are so grateful for the massive support network around us and we are certain they will hold us up in the coming days and months," she wrote.

Brenda said no stone was left unturned in their efforts to make Fionn comfortable and provide him with what he needed to stay safe, and healthy, and at home with them as much as possible.

"This is something we absolutely could never have achieved without the unwavering support and kindness from everyone for our #FightforFionn campaign. Fionn Patrick Barry had the best of everything and was surrounded with so much love for every minute of his short life," she added.

Only last Tuesday, the seven-year-old was given the honour of being a little blue hero, a King Bee on board the bumbleance, as well as being a junior paramedic.

"We are truly grateful to the wonderful charities who supported us in our efforts to keep Fionn comfortable and also to the many people, businesses and communities who rallied together when we needed it most. We do not want to name anyone for fear of leaving someone out but please know that if you helped us in any way we are eternally grateful," said Brenda.

Lately, Fionn spent time in the Puffin Ward at Cork University Hospital, and mum Brenda praised the staff there for the "care, love and dedication" shown to their son, and herself and husband Trevor.

"We want to do one final thing for our little man and that is to give him the send off he truly deserves and I know everyone will help us with this," she concluded.

Fionn will repose at home tomorrow between 4pm and 6pm, with his funeral Mass taking place at noon on Monday in St Mary's Church at Ballyhea.

Under current Covid-19 regulations, the church must be at no more than 50% capacity. But the Mass will be live streamed on http://www.ballyheaparish.com/.

Any donations made will be distributed to the many charities which helped Fionn on his journey.

The beloved son of Brenda (nee O'Connell) and Trevor Barry, Fionn passed away peacefully at home after a long and brave fight.

He's sadly missed by his parents, Granda Pat, aunts, uncles, cousins, wide circle of friends, extended family and everyone that cared for him so lovingly.

May he rest in peace.