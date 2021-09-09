Search

09/09/2021

Walk-In vaccination clinics to continue in Limerick this weekend

Walk-In vaccination clinics to continue in Limerick this weekend

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Another series of scheduled walk-in vaccination clinics for adults, and children aged 12 and over, will be held in Limerick, Ennis and Nenagh this Saturday and Sunday, September 11-12.

The clinics are being held as part of the national effort to maximise the number of Pfizer Dose 1 & 2, and Moderna Dose 2 vaccinations. They are also for those people who have already received an AstraZeneca Dose 1 who, as per national guidance, can now receive a Dose 2 of Pfizer vaccine.

 
 

Anyone attending for second doses of Pfizer or Moderna should bring their vaccine record card with them, and note the following:

For the Pfizer vaccine, a minimum of 21 days must have passed after Dose 1 before Dose 2 is administered: this should be observed also for people who have received AstraZeneca Dose 1 and who are receiving Pfizer for their second dose. The second dose of Moderna must be administered at least 28 days after Moderna Dose 1.

Those who wish to attend the clinics do not require an appointment, and do not need to register in advance on the national vaccine registration portal. Please note that children under 16 years must be accompanied to the centre by a parent or guardian. 

For identification, anyone attending these clinics should bring with them their birth certificate, or a photo ID. For queries, contact the local HSE approved helpline number on 087-9681240 (9am-6pm, seven days a week). All clinic dates and times related information will be published on www.hse.ie. Outside of these walk-in clinics, parents or guardians of children aged 12 to 15 may continue to register children on the HSE website via this link:  https://vaccine.hse.ie/ #register

UL Hospitals Group COVID-19 vaccination teams are continuing to work to ensure that everyone in the Mid-West will receive a vaccine, in line with national guidance on COVID-19 vaccination. Anyone with queries about COVID-19 vaccination may contact the national helpline on 1850-241850.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media