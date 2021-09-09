Walk-In vaccination clinics to continue in Limerick this weekend

Another series of scheduled walk-in vaccination clinics for adults, and children aged 12 and over, will be held in Limerick, Ennis and Nenagh this Saturday and Sunday, September 11-12.

The clinics are being held as part of the national effort to maximise the number of Pfizer Dose 1 & 2, and Moderna Dose 2 vaccinations. They are also for those people who have already received an AstraZeneca Dose 1 who, as per national guidance, can now receive a Dose 2 of Pfizer vaccine.





Anyone attending for second doses of Pfizer or Moderna should bring their vaccine record card with them, and note the following:

For the Pfizer vaccine, a minimum of 21 days must have passed after Dose 1 before Dose 2 is administered: this should be observed also for people who have received AstraZeneca Dose 1 and who are receiving Pfizer for their second dose. The second dose of Moderna must be administered at least 28 days after Moderna Dose 1.

Those who wish to attend the clinics do not require an appointment, and do not need to register in advance on the national vaccine registration portal. Please note that children under 16 years must be accompanied to the centre by a parent or guardian.

For identification, anyone attending these clinics should bring with them their birth certificate, or a photo ID. For queries, contact the local HSE approved helpline number on 087-9681240 (9am-6pm, seven days a week). All clinic dates and times related information will be published on www.hse.ie. Outside of these walk-in clinics, parents or guardians of children aged 12 to 15 may continue to register children on the HSE website via this link: https://vaccine.hse.ie/ #register

UL Hospitals Group COVID-19 vaccination teams are continuing to work to ensure that everyone in the Mid-West will receive a vaccine, in line with national guidance on COVID-19 vaccination. Anyone with queries about COVID-19 vaccination may contact the national helpline on 1850-241850.