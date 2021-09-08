Mum visits Dolores’ grave on iconic Limerick singer’s 50th birthday

ON what would have been her daughter’s 50th birthday, the mother of the late Cranberries singer, Dolores O’Riordan, visited her grave.

“There were loads of flowers there. I’ve gotten lots of calls and text messages and Mass cards in recent days,” said Eileen O'Riordan this Tuesday.

Dolores, who achieved superstar status as lead singer with Limerick band The Cranberries would have celebrated her 50th birthday on Monday. Sadly, the singer passed away in London in January, 2018.

Eileen attended the Novena of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour in her local church in Ballybricken on Monday evening where prayers for Dolores were led by Fr James Walton on her birthday.

Eileen also FaceTimed family members including Dolores’ children Taylor, 23, Molly, 20, and Dakota, 15.

“They are handling it well,” Eileen acknowledged. “They are clever. I know Dolores is very happy now and they accept that.”

It’s been a busy few days for Eileen, with an appearance on The Late Late Show on Friday night as part of a tribute to Dolores, and then a chat with Miriam O’Callaghan on Sunday morning on her show, Sunday with Miriam.

“Ryan couldn’t have been nicer. He rang me Friday lunchtime after his radio show and really put me at ease,” said Eileen of Late Late show host Ryan Tubridy.

While Dolores’ three children reside in Canada, Molly has been back in Ireland in recent weeks and was with Eileen in the RTÉ studios to support her on Friday night.

“I talk to her and I pray to her all the time”



Eileen O’Riordan shares how she copes with the huge loss of her incredibly talented daughter, Dolores O’Riordan. #latelate pic.twitter.com/gRgk66si75 — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) September 3, 2021

After the show aired, Eileen’s phone was inundated with calls and messages from people offering kind words on her interview and to say they would be thinking of her especially on Monday.

“People are marvellous really. I got many calls and messages on Friday night but I couldn’t answer them all so I sat down to text them all back when I got the chance.”

Following her Late Late Show appearance, Eileen was back to Montrose on Sunday morning to chat with Miriam.

“Miriam was lovely too - a lovely lady,” Eileen said.

While she was “a little bit nervous” leaving the hotel on Sunday morning to go on national radio, Eileen’s nerves were eased by a simple but significant incident on her way to the studios.

“I sat into the car and was praying to myself and then on the windscreen landed a small little white feather and it stayed with us a good way up the street,” she smiled.

Dolores lives on.