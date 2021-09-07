Limerick Property Watch: Rise to the occasion at Cliftonville home

Cliftonville, Ennis Road
Announcing to the market an elegant and hugely charming two storey residence prominently located on the main Ennis Road and standing on a spectacular site that really needs to be seen to be appreciated.
This trophy home enjoys bright, spacious and well proportioned living and bedroom accommodation and is ideal for those in search of a quality well-located home with much character including a sweeping driveway.
Really fantastic front and rear gardens. In very close proximity to schools, shopping centres, public transport, sporting amenities, restaurants, hotels and also just 15 minutes walk to the city centre.
This property is in need of some refurbishment but really oozes potential and of course location, location, location!
Inspection of this wonderful home is very highly recommended.
AT A GLANCE
Location: 3 Cliftonville, Ennis Road
Description: Five bedroom, two bath, semi-detached home
Price: €495,000
Seller: GVM Auctioneers
Contact: Tom Crosse on 061 413522
*SPONSORED CONTENT
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.