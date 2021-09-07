Search

07/09/2021

Limerick Property Watch: Rise to the occasion at Cliftonville home

Limerick Property Watch: Rise to the occasion at Cliftonville home

Cliftonville, Ennis Road

Reporter:

Announcing to the market an elegant and hugely charming two storey residence prominently located on the main Ennis Road and standing on a spectacular site that really needs to be seen to be appreciated.

This trophy home enjoys bright, spacious and well proportioned living and bedroom accommodation and is ideal for those in search of a quality well-located home with much character including a sweeping driveway.

Really fantastic front and rear gardens. In very close proximity to schools, shopping centres, public transport, sporting amenities, restaurants, hotels and also just 15 minutes walk to the city centre.

This property is in need of some refurbishment but really oozes potential and of course location, location, location!

Inspection of this wonderful home is very highly recommended.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 3 Cliftonville, Ennis Road
Description: Five bedroom, two bath, semi-detached home
Price: €495,000
Seller: GVM Auctioneers
Contact: Tom Crosse on 061 413522

*SPONSORED CONTENT

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media